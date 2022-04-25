My Hero Academia Heats Up Shoto's Final Fight With Dabi

✖

My Hero Academia has been spending the first part of the final war setting the stage for the final battle between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi, and the newest chapter of the series has finally started their big clash! Ever since Dabi revealed his true identity and ties to the Todoroki family during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, there has been a major clash brewing between he and his younger brother Shoto. The Todoroki family has to settle the darker parts of their past, and now that both sides have gotten everything off their chests it's time to truly begin in full.

The previous chapter of the series continued the set up between Shoto and Dabi as the villain had explained the final parts of his hidden past that explained how he became the destructive and vengeful villain that he is today. At the same time, hearing all of this had Shoto steel his own resolve about taking down his brother by any means necessary as way for the rest of the family to move forward from those years of abuse. Now that the table has been fully set, the final between the two has officially begun.

Chapter 351 of My Hero Academia begins with Dabi fully unleashing his own version of Endeavor's Flashfire Fist attack while Shoto struggles to build up the heat of his own version. Because Dabi's body no longer feels pain, he can quickly reach the hottest peaks of his own flames and strikes back at Shoto with everything he has. In fact, he takes the lead in much of the attacking and the speed of his attacks and movement are too much for Shoto to keep up with at first. Making matters tougher is that he's too tough for any help to really kick in either.

All the while, Dabi is throwing out all sorts of insults toward Shoto's way. But Shoto takes all of these attacks head on and resolves himself as he knows he's the one who is ultimately going to be the one to take Dabi down once and for all. Because while it began with their father, Shoto is taking on the Todoroki Family's responsibility and will make sure his brother no longer hurts anyone else.

