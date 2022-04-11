My Hero Academia Reveals One of All For One’s Failed Plans

My Hero Academia is ironically telling some of its most interesting villain stories as we approach the end of the series. Indeed, the highly-anticipated Final War Arc of My Hero Academia‘s manga has been doing more to flesh-out the League of Villains than it has for offering us an actual war being fought. Case in point: My Hero Academia Chapter 350 finally gives fans one of the most pivotal villain stories they’ve been waiting for: How Toya Todoroki became the flaming psychopath, Dabi!

(Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 350 SPOILERS Follow!)

In “Bound to a Fiery Fate”the imprisoned Dr. Garaki tells a prison guard about one of All For One’s greatest failed plans: harvesting children that could serve as potential alternates for Tomura Shigaraki as All For One’s new vessel. Toya Todoroki’s flames burned up the Sekoto Peak mountainside in as the boy attempted to impress his father, Endeavor. Toya burned up his entire body in the effort and surrendered to death – only to wake up to a whole new life!

All For One saw Toya’s power – and more importantly the boy’s burning drive to impress his dad – and selected Toya as a potential vessel, saving the boy from the flaming inferno on the mountain. It took Dr. Garaki three whole years to rebuilt Toya’s body while the boy remained in a coma; however, all the time was still not enough to break Toya’s obsession over proving himself to his father, and the boy fled from Garaki’s facility. That turn of fate led to “Dabi” being deemed a “failed experiment” in Garaki’s words, one that he and All For One had written off for good.

That said, the mad doctor does warn that Dabi is the one wild card to watch out for, as “that one boy never did buy what we were selling.” Garaki explains that Dabi never embraced All For One’s mission or views – and that the work they did on his body should’ve seen the firebug flame out and die in just a month. Instead, Dabi survived on his own and eventually came back to the League of Villains – and Garaki knew exactly why: Dabi wanted to die in spectacular fashion.

Dabi’s story in My Hero Academia continues to be one of the most epic arcs in the series. Fans were worried this gap in his backstory wouldn’t be filled properly – but this chapter only deepens the villain’s psychosis by revealing what a chess game he’s been playing with both sides, all along.

My Hero Academia posts new manga chapters free online.