My Hero Academia Reveals Dabi’s Horrifying New Look

My Hero Academia has seen a Dabi who has burned his body further than ever before, and as he prepares for his ultimate end the cliffhanger of the newest chapter has unveiled his horrific final look for the series. Ever since he first joined Shigaraki’s side on the League of Villains, Dabi has been one of the most intriguing characters in Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. While fans had their theories about his origins, Dabi himself kept his cards close to his chest until he was essentially out of time and needed to make a move or his lose his chance at it.

Dabi has been on a path to self-destruction and the full destruction of Enji Todoroki and his family ever since he fully revealed his motives in a grand and public fashion during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. It soon became clear that while Shigaraki was seeking the total destruction of the world, Dabi is seeking out something more personal at the cost of his physical and mental well being. This has been reflected in just how much more damage has been done to his body, and his final look for the series has completely burned that all away. You can check it out below:

Dabi's final look is so brutal, yet super sad. There's no "saving" him anymore pic.twitter.com/phbBSxKerj — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 11, 2022

Chapter 350 of My Hero Academia sees Dabi explain his path to how he eventually got to where he is, and as he revealed to his brother Shoto, he was essentially dead in the fire that Endeavor saw him consumed in. He was saved from the brink of annihilation from All For One and his body was restored. It’s far from the way it was before as his internal organs, senses, and everything else within his physical body had been so destroyed that he actually wasn’t expected to live long. It’s why he’s so reckless in terms of his ability, and is willing to completely burn his body away no matter the cost. It’s simply because there is no cost to him anymore.

His body has now completely burned away to the point where he’s now the fragile Toya Todoroki underneath his frightening Dabi persona. It’s a complete self-immolation for his ultimate plan for the Todoroki family. So while his final look in the series (as this is likely his final fight) is certainly horrifying, it’s also very tragic in terms of just how he even got to this point. But what do you think? How do you think of Dabi’s horrific new makeover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!