‘My Hero Academia’ Just Debuted Its Own Deadpool

My Hero Academia has gone on to huge success in the West not only because it is a well written Shonen action series, but because Western fans also love the heavy influences caped superheroes shown throughout the series.

Which is why fans have definitely noticed the similarities between the My Hero Academia villain Twice, and the Marvel anti-hero Deadpool. And My Hero Academia‘s version is just as fun.

Fans have seen more of the Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains after they began their ambush on U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp, but the latest episode brought the first look at this new villain, Twice. When Dabi retreats after his fight with Aizawa, he meets up with Twice. Twice is completely covered in spandex (which leads to the Western style white masked eyes) and immediately makes fun of Dabi for being beaten.

But then he jokes that they should think of the Pro Hero he lost to as very strong instead. Twice’s Quirk allows him to make doubles of things, which is why Dabi asks to make another one of him as a distraction.

Twice agrees to this, but like Deadpool, he doesn’t take the situation seriously and sarcastically flips his middle finger in Dabi’s direction. While fans of the manga know of Twice’s deeper connections to the Marvel anti-hero, fans of the anime series can see it hinted at a bit here.

Twice seems contradictory as his actions clearly don’t reflect his words. Much like Deadpool, Twice has a few deeper issues that will be explored as the season goes on. But for his debut, Twice has certainly made an impression.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them.

My Hero Academia's first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3.

