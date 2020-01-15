My Hero Academia Stars Join Demon Slayer in This Mash-Up

As fans await for the return of Tanjiro and Nezuko in the upcoming feature length film for the Demon Slayer anime series, the franchise of My Hero Academia is well into its fourth season, having just released its second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising! As the two anime series vie for the top spot in the “most popular anime” category, one fan has decided to put the two stories’ differences aside by uniting the characters together in a brilliant piece of fan art that puts Midoriya and Eri into the shoes of the monster slaying brother and sister team!

Reddit Artist KingDukeee shared this amazing artwork that takes Deku and places him into the place of Tanjiro, the protagonist of the series of Demon Slayer, with Midoriya protecting the young girl Eri, having just been freed from the villainous head of the Yakuza, Overhaul, now in the place of Nezuko:

The first feature length film for Demon Slayer will be an in continuity story that takes a story from the manga and recreates it, following the electric events of the first season of the anime. The story line of the movie, “Infinity Train”, will see Tanjiro and his friends hopping aboard a demon themed train as they attempt to continue their journey in curing Nezuko’s possession, as well as kill as many demons as they can along the way.

What do you think of this mash-up between My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer? Which upcoming movie are you more excited to see? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, UA Academy, and demon slaying!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night … Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion .. Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”