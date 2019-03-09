‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals a Shocking Murder

The most recent chapter of the My Hero Academia manga starts off all fun and games, but before it’s over, there’s a grisly murder in its pages.

Spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 218 follow!

In the chapter, a new company called Detnerat is introduced. While it’s historically provided traditional lifestyle gear and the like, it’s apparently moving into the hero support business. After a commercial is shown, featuring the company’s CEO, the chapter jumps to showing said CEO and his assistant chatting about the move.

In course of discussing it, the CEO mistakenly refers to Quirks as “meta abilities.” As it turns out, he’s been reading the previously mentioned reprint of the book by the Meta Liberation Army’s commander, Destro. The CEO’s assistant, Miyashita, basically responds by saying the book is a bunch of crap, and that he couldn’t help but feel like the whole thing was the ranting of a criminal.

The Detnerat CEO goes quiet at this, but seems conflicted. He then collects himself and asks Miyashita whether he has any family or a significant other. When Miyashita responds in the negative, the CEO snaps his neck while complaining about how promising Miyashita had been.

The chapter reveals that, as it turns out, Destro had a secret child that not even he knew about, and based on the mark that’s shown when referencing Destroy as well as the one shown on the face of the Detnerat CEO, it’s heavily implied that the CEO is the child of the Meta Liberation Army’s commander — which explains his negative respond to Miyashita’s appraisal of the book.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.