My Hero Academia Explains What Bakugo Wants to Learn From Endeavor

My Hero Academia explained exactly what Katsuki Bakugo wants to learn from Endeavor during his new work study in the newest episode from Season 5! Bakugo is now taking on a new mandatory work study under the number one hero, alongside Izuku Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki, in the newest arc of the season and the three of them have learned just how wide the gap is between them and the every day work life of Endeavor's duties as the current top hero. This has only fueled his fire even more, and now Bakugo has set his sights on what he can gain from this experience.

The newest episode of the series sees Endeavor officially take the three young heroes under his wing (all the while knowing he has to prepare them as best he can for the huge fight to come), and before he can better teach them in the field he wanted to know exactly what they are hoping to gain from this experience. As Bakugo explains to Endeavor, he wants to know what he's lacking in order to one day surpass Endeavor himself.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 103 of the series sees Bakugo reflect on how much growth he's gone through since he first came to U.A. Academy, and just as how fans have seen through his fight in the Joint Training arc and his fight against Izuku following the Hero License exams in the third season, he's realized that although his inherent strength and skill had been letting him get whatever he wanted in the past it's not going to be enough for the future.

As he explains further, Bakugo has been able to get far on his own thanks to the strength of his quirk, but he's now trying to fill in the gaps he had ignored before by either working better with others and learning better by what it truly means to be strong. It's why although he states he's still aiming to surpass Endeavor right to the pro hero's face, he's also being vulnerable enough to admit that he's trying to figure out exactly what he lacks.

Endeavor just might be the right teacher to help him figure this out as he already figures out how Bakugo can heighten his quirk toward the end of the episode, and now we'll see just how much more the explosive hero can improve as the series continues. But what do you think of Bakugo learning from Endeavor? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!