My Hero Academia Star Discusses Endeavor’s Possible Redemption Arc

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is our first full season that reveals a “world without All Might”. After losing most of his power against the villain One For All, the former “Symbol of Peace” has passed on his mantle to the young Midoriya, to carry on his work into the future. This leaves All Might’s number one heroic rival, Endeavor, in a very unique position, receiving what he’s always wanted as becoming the new top hero, but in a way he never desired. We spoke with Patrick Seitz, the English Voice for the new number one hero, to discuss if Endeavor can find redemption for his past sins.

Aside from being an all around jerk, Endeavor never exactly won awards for being father of the year. His determination to become the best hero bled into his parenting skills, putting Todoroki, the young UA student with the power over both fire and ice, into a number of terrible situations. We laid out the question to Patrick, who has numerous different anime characters on his resume, about his thoughts on Endeavor:

Comicbook: “Do you think that there is a possible redemption arc that’s possible for Endeavor?”

Patrick Seitz: “I hope there is, cause I’m a real sucker for redemption arcs. That checks off all the boxes for me as a consumer of media. Like I find myself writing characters who go through that sort of thing. So I am hoping, I’m hoping so.

I mean and I feel like with this sort of panel this morning, I feel like it’s been such a slow doling out because there was so much else going on to be honest, the show wasn’t called My Hero Endeavour. But there’s been such a slow doling out of information like the first time they mentioned it. Then you’re gaining more episodes after that and you actually see him for the first time and even more episodes after that he talks some more and you don’t see you in the action until like early in Season 2. I mean it’s, it’s, there is still, I think plenty of time for him to be evolved as a character and unclench, should try to do the right thing by people.

I feel like the show has a really good sense of pacing and so they’re not going to try to, you know, make him the world’s best dad all at once in a single episode. No, this doesn’t pass the sniff test. I think, I think they’re doing rolling out such that, no, I’ll buy it. I buy it. And depending on how people feel about that, whether they’re willing to accept that or if they’re still like, you better gang up, you little son of a bitch. Everyone’s mileage is going to vary on that.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.