My Hero Academia Season 5 Shares New Posters for Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki
My Hero Academia has shared some cool new posters for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to celebrate the return of Season 5! Following a short break last week, both the fifth season of the anime and Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series are both returning this week for new entries. Fans have been excited to see the anime make its return because the fifth season has finally kicked off its second cour for the Summer 2021 anime season, and the first arc focuses on Izuku, Katsuki, and Shoto's new work study under Endeavor.
It's a trio that we'll be getting to see work together more soon in new releases like the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie, and we're starting to see the seeds of this planted as the three of them realize just how much they need to learn in order to keep up with the number one hero. To celebrate the anime's return for its fifth season, My Hero Academia has released cool new posters for the main trio as they dive into their work study. Check them out below, with the first being for Izuku Midoriya:
【#ヒロアカ キャラクター新ビジュアルが来た!】
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』第5期第2クール放送スタートを受けて、緑谷出久、デクのキャラ新ビジュアルを解禁！
グッズ化もお楽しみに!
今日夕方5:30から5期第15話「一つ一つ」読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットで放送！#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/HEmkZK8mwM— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 10, 2021
Here's the poster for Katsuki Bakugo:
【#ヒロアカ キャラクター新ビジュアルが来た!】
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』第5期第2クール放送スタートを受けて、爆豪勝己の新ビジュアルを解禁！
グッズ化もお楽しみに!
今日夕方5:30から5期第15話「一つ一つ」読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットで放送！#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/IFalfuMO63— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 10, 2021
And finally, Shoto Todoroki:
【#ヒロアカ キャラクター新ビジュアルが来た!】
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』第5期第2クール放送スタートを受けて、轟焦凍の新ビジュアルを解禁！
グッズ化もお楽しみに!
今日夕方5:30から5期第15話「一つ一つ」読売テレビ・日本テレビ系全国29局ネットで放送！#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/itmJGnbzn8— 僕のヒーローアカデミア "ヒロアカ"アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 10, 2021
My Hero Academia might be starting off its second half with a smaller work study story, but it's far from the only thing we'll be getting to see in action this season.