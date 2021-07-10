My Hero Academia Season 5 Shares New Posters for Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki

✖

My Hero Academia has shared some cool new posters for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to celebrate the return of Season 5! Following a short break last week, both the fifth season of the anime and Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series are both returning this week for new entries. Fans have been excited to see the anime make its return because the fifth season has finally kicked off its second cour for the Summer 2021 anime season, and the first arc focuses on Izuku, Katsuki, and Shoto's new work study under Endeavor.

It's a trio that we'll be getting to see work together more soon in new releases like the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie, and we're starting to see the seeds of this planted as the three of them realize just how much they need to learn in order to keep up with the number one hero. To celebrate the anime's return for its fifth season, My Hero Academia has released cool new posters for the main trio as they dive into their work study. Check them out below, with the first being for Izuku Midoriya:

Here's the poster for Katsuki Bakugo:

And finally, Shoto Todoroki:

My Hero Academia might be starting off its second half with a smaller work study story, but it's far from the only thing we'll be getting to see in action this season. What do you think? Are you excited to see My Hero Academia's fifth season back in swing? What are you hoping to see before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!