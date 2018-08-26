‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Gang Orca’s Villainous Assault

After a brief filler detour, My Hero Academia is returning to the tense Hero License Exam in the next episode. More importantly, it’s set to return to Gang Orca’s ‘villainous’ assault on Midoriya and the other examinees.

It seems his power’s going to be as intimidating as he looks with Midoriya and the others having a tough time in the next episode preview.

Episode 59 of My Hero Academia is titled “What’s the Big Idea?” and the translated synopsis, as provided by Twitter users @YonkouProd and @fabulouslyalone, reads as such:

“To Fight Back, or Rescue? The Next Phase of the Exam! The Provisional Hero License Exam intensifies with the second phase of selection. The No. 10 Hero Gang Orca assumes the role of villain, and the stakes are raised! Yoarashi and Todoroki face off against Gang Orca. Buy Yaorashi, who’s hated Todoroki since the U.A. entrance exam, starts an argument at the worst place and worst time!”

The preview sees Ketsubutsu’s Yo Shindo getting knocked back by Gang Orca’s power, as they now have to decide whether to keep protecting the civilians or battling the new villainous presence. As the Number 10 Pro-Hero in Japan, Gang Orca’s power will most definitely be impressive. But what’s most impressive, however, is seeing just how seriously Gang Orca is taking as an examiner in this wild new situation.

The “villain” attack during the Rescue Exercise phase of the exam also was a surprise as it’s a wrench thrown into the exam to make it more extreme. After the fall of All Might, heroes are going to need to be tougher than ever so it’s no mystery why the exam to get a provisional license is tougher than ever as well. What’s worrying is Todoroki and his new rival Inasa, who takes this opportunity to further make things complicated for Todoroki and the others.

