My Hero Academia Fans Cannot Unsee this Fairy Tail Nod

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season came to an end in quite the explosive way as the newly minted number one hero Endeavor faced off against his toughest challenge the series to date. Not only did this fight usher in a new status quo for the fifth season of the anime, but it also saw Endeavor finally gain the support of the same people who had no hope in him becoming a successor to All Might’s symbolic reign. This was all set in motion by a young kid who broke down and urged the people to watch Endeavor fight for them.

It’s a key moment for the people in this hero society for sure, but at the same time this young kid got a ton of attention from fans of the series for a completely different reason. Seeing the kid’s pink hair and yellow scarf, fans couldn’t help but also see this as a nod to the hero Natsu Dragneel from Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given this kid’s love of the fiery hero Endeavor on top of everything else, fans saw this as a dead ringer for the fiery mage of Hiro Mashima’s series. There’s no telling if this was intentional in any way, but now that the idea is out there a proper Fairy Tail crossover sure would be neat.

Read on to see how fans are responding to “Natsu’s” cameo in My Hero Academia‘s Season 4 finale, and let us know what you thought about it in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Wait a Minute…

“More Likely Than You Think”

Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail? In My Hero Academia? It’s more likely than you think. pic.twitter.com/WmcEbDXbRT — Dylan Parry (@DylanPatty_) April 4, 2020

But Why Though

why is Natsu in My Hero Academia pic.twitter.com/YPBhfoUsFN — Zuko (@MrLuckyToBeBorn) April 4, 2020

SPOTTED

SPOTTED: young natsu dragneel in my hero academia!!! pic.twitter.com/HzneCXBfcc — jen⁷ (@smilefics) April 4, 2020

Can’t Getting Anything Past Us!

They really just gonna throw a Natsu Dragneel extra in the new episode of My Hero Academia like we won’t notice. pic.twitter.com/PoCuRyy4X4 — Money Making Rich (@rkhychhiv) April 4, 2020

NANI?!?

Ok… I know that Natsu is Todoroki’s brother… but NANI THE FUCK is the ACTUAL Natsu doing in My Hero Academia!? pic.twitter.com/gkbaYCG4cK — J.J. Piedra 💚 (@JJPiedraOELN) April 4, 2020

This Has to be an Easter Egg…Right?

I swear #MyHeroAcademia had a fairy tail Easter egg here ! Swear that’s Natsu pic.twitter.com/Dj4zrT5yZi — Popefire the Starfire godess (@Pope_Fire) April 5, 2020

Well, it Does Make Sense…