My Hero Academia Expands Fantasy AU With New Promo Art

My Hero Academia has expanded its cool fantasy fiction based alternate universe with some slick new cover art with the newest chapter of the series! One of the coolest things that series creator Kohei Horikoshi has teased about the series was a special fantasy makeover for his characters when celebrating many of the series' big popularity polls. The first fantasy AU makeover was such a hit that he soon followed up with a second, and now the creator has returned to this fun idea for a whole new take on even the characters he managed to give a fantasy armor makeover before.

To coincide with the results of the newest popularity poll for My Hero Academia released in Japan, series creator Kohei Horikoshi used the cover art for Chapter 376 of the manga to highlight the top ten winners of the poll with some cool makeovers. Revisiting the fantasy AU world that fans constantly ask to see even more of some day, it's a nice look at where the franchise could go should we get a spin-off like this. Check out the new cover art below:

My Hero Academia, Ch. 376: The situation grows desperate as the fight threatens to descend into chaos! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/LWVCa8XztR pic.twitter.com/4mucmd9Wkz — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 25, 2022

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia's manga is currently working through the newest phase of the Final Act saga. In a heated final battle between the heroes and villains that only seems to be getting more intense with each new chapter, so now is the best time to catch up with the series' run. You can find the latest three chapters completely for free (and the entire series with a paid subscription) now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library along with each new chapter as it hits in Japan.

If the anime is more your speed, the series is now getting ready to come back in January with the second half of Season 6. You can find the first five seasons, and first half of Season 6, now streaming with Crunchyroll too as each new episode hits Japan. Regardless of which you decide to pick up, there is a ton of hero action to check out.

