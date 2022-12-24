My Hero Academia Season 6 Debuts First Look at 2023 Comeback: Watch

My Hero Academia Season 6 has officially brought the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc to an end with the newest episode of the series, and the anime is getting fans ready for what's coming next with the first look at Part 2 of the season coming in 2023! The first half of the sixth season of the anime kicked off an intense fight between the heroes and the villains that brought with it some huge losses on both sides of things, and it's leaving the second half of the season completely in mystery as to where these fights will go next.

My Hero Academia brought the first cour of Season 6 to an end this week, and now the series will be taking a break for the holidays before coming back in 2023 with the second half of the season. Gearing up to explore the fallout of everything that happened in the fight between the heroes and Tomura Shigaraki and All For One's forces, you can check out the first look at My Hero Academia's big comeback episode below with its promo:

When is My Hero Academia Season 6 Coming Back With New Episodes?

My Hero Academia will be taking a short break for the holiday season and will be skipping out on next week before returning with Episode 127 (the first episode of the second cour of the sixth season) on January 7th next year. This will be one of the major anime leading the wave of new anime releases for the Winter 2023 anime schedule, so now's the perfect time to catch up with everything that has gone down so far in order to be ready for the next slate of episodes.

Season 6 will be picking up with the start of the Final Act saga with its second cour, so now it's a matter of seeing how everything goes down next year. You can check out My Hero Academia's entire anime run thus far (and the new episodes coming next year) with Crunchyroll.