My Hero Academia Cosplay Stuns with Explosive Fem Take on Bakugo

✖

My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo is one of the most (quite literally) explosive characters in the entire series, and now the young hero has come to life in a new way through cosplay! Katsuki Bakugo's prickly personality has made him one of the more divisive characters in the series as fans debate over his dynamic with rival Izuku Midoriya. Bullying Midoriya from a young age due to his inflated sense of superiority over others, Katsuki Bakugo has been constantly dealing with rude wake up calls as one of the members of U.A. Academy's Class 1-A.

The journeys he and his fellow classmates have been challenging for Bakugo specifically as he deals with the fact that he unfortunately played a role in All Might's final fight and retirement. This has given fans a whole new look for the spicy young hero, and gives his usually abrasive personality a deeper level than before. This clash of characteristics is why fans have fallen in love with him so much.

But now fans will have a whole new reason to love Katsuki Bakugo thanks to this fiery fem take on the hero! Cosplay artist @delicate.chan.cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has did just that and added a whole new layer of awesomeness to Bakugo's usual hero gear. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talia 💐 (@delicate.chan.cosplay) on Jun 26, 2020 at 8:03pm PDT

Although some of the other heroes had modified their uniforms in order to better use their quirks in the field, Bakugo's hero gear has rarely seen any significant changes. Thanks to his ability already being as strong as it is, he has very little need for support gear or other items to make himself stronger. Unlike Deku, who grows in strength with each upgrade, Bakugo has a ceiling he has to break through with his own power. This conflict will definitely be key to his growth through the rest of the series!

What were your first impressions of Katsuki Bakugo when he first made his My Hero Academia debut? What do you think of him now? How has your perspective of the character changed over the course of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.