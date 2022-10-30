My Hero Academia Cosplay Recreates Hawks and Twice's Brutal Season 6 Scene

My Hero Academia has kicked off the sixth season of the anime with a brutal scene between Hawks and Twice, and one awesome cosplay has found a creative way to recreate this moment and make fans emotional all over again! The fifth season of the series had been spent building up the strength of both the hero and villain sides, and now the two have launched into a full on war. But for Hawks, there was actually another secret mission he needed to embark on as he somehow needed to take Twice out of the battle. It turned out that this was needed to be done by any means necessary.

The first couple of episodes in My Hero Academia Season 6 saw the heroes taking on the various Paranormal Liberation Front bases they were able to discover thanks to Hawks' secret info. As for Hawks himself, his first task as the heroes made their move was to take in Twice to the authorities to make sure he couldn't use his powered up Double quirk. But when things don't quite go as he planned and Twice tries to escape, Hawks makes the choice to end him then and there. It's this betrayal that artist @sailorkayla brings to life with a creative TikTok that has really taken off with fans! Check it out:

Who Dies in My Hero Academia Season 6?

As My Hero Academia's first few episodes have shown for the war thus far, there has been some notable bloodshed for both sides. While Twice is the only named villain we have seen die thus far, the latest episodes have revealed that many of the heroes have been killed just as quickly as they entered the fight. It's a full war between the heroes and villains, and that means there are going to be some losses that fans will need to reckon with as the new season continues.

If you wanted to check out My Hero Academia's new season, you can now find its episodes streaming with Crunchyroll as they air in Japan. The first five seasons of the series are available as well, and the English dub for the new season is kicking in too. Twice won't be the only casualty.