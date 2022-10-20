My Hero Academia: Twice's Actor Breaks Silence on the Villain's Death

My Hero Academia has been rolling through season six since October got underway, and at just three episodes in, the show has made some major moves. Of course, fans know episode three took things to a whole new level thanks to Hawks and Twice. The pair carried on fishing until the end, and the episode brought Twice to the grave. And now, the villain's actor is opening up about the harrowing episode.

If you did not know, Daichi Endou is the actor behind Twice in the Japanese dub of My Hero Academia. In the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, an interview was published with Endou, and it was there fans heard firsthand from the star about Twice's final moments.

What Did Endou Share?

"On that day, I didn't even want to go to the studio Because I knew I would suffer! As I was recording I put out all the suffering and doubt that have always been defined Twice so I think those ended up being my feelings as well. And a few months ago we from the League of Villains had had our own real-life VA event, which I think strengthened our bonds even more," Endour shared (via Rukasu).

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Episode 4 Stills | My Hero Academia Creator Shares Their Secret to Making Manga | My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops One of the Dub's Best Lines Yet

"Twice is, without a doubt, a villain. He is a human being whose actions and life philosophies are unforgivable. However, when it comes to his feelings and caring for his friends, he has always shown himself to have the heart of a hero. And I think he was able to pass the baton."

What's Next in Season Six?

Clearly, My Hero Academia has made some major moves in season six, and the stakes are still growing. Mirko is a bloody mess from fighting a horde of High-End Nomu, and the villain army is running amok despite all the heroes pushing back. There is no telling what kind of damage Shigaraki could cause should he enter the battlefield. And for those who read the manga, well – let's just say you know how bumpy things are going to get this season.

What do you think of My Hero Academia's most recent death? Do you believe the anime did Twice's final moments justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.