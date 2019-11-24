My Hero Academia Forms a New Hero Alliance

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode revealed a new alliance of heroes with a singular task. The alliance includes major pro heroes, lesser-known heroes, and students. They’re all working together towards defeating the villain called Overhaul. SPOILERS for My Hero Academia episode 69, “An Unpleasant Talk,” follow. The episode begins with the four work-study students from U.A.’s Class 1-A — Izuku Midoriya, Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuyu Asui — leaving campus to attend their work-studies. They’re each surprised to find that, despite attending their individual work-studies at three different hero agencies, they’re all headed toward the same destination.

Things become even more unusual when they meet up with The Big 3 — Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado. Each member of The Big 3 is also undergoing work-studies with the same hero agencies as these other students, but both groups meeting like this in full is unusual.

Things begin to come into focus when they arrive at the Nighteye Agency’s headquarters. When other well-known heroes like Ryukyu, Fat Gum, Eraser Head, and Gran Torino are seen milling about with lesser-known heroes like Rock Lock, Kesagiriman, and Mr. Brave, it becomes clear the Sir Nighteye has called a meeting.

The meeting is about the special case that Sir Nighteye has been heading up investigating Overhaul and Shie Hassaikai. He’d already enlisted the aid of Ryukyu and Fat Gum’s agencies, but now he’s needing to increase the operation’s manpower.

During the presentation, Sir Nighteye and his sidekick Centipeder explain the situation with Overhaul. They believe he’s using the blood of his daughter Eri, the same girl that bumped into Midoriya and Togata after escaping, to create quirk-dampening bullets like the one used against Nejire and Kirishima. They know they need to rescue Eri, but they need to be sure of her location first. If they storm a location where she isn’t, it will tip off Overhaul and he’ll make the girl impossible to find.

That’s why Sir Nighteye called in these other heroes. Some were already working on the case, but the lesser-known heroes were called in to assist because the locations where they suspect Overhaul may be keeping Eri are in the areas those heroes patrol. They know the area best and will know how best to gather additional intel.

This new alliance of heroes will set their plans into motion in next week’s episode of My Hero Academia, “Go!” What do you think of the new alliance? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of My Hero Academia become available to stream Saturdays on Funimation Now.