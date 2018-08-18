‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks-Off the Hero License Exam’s Rescue Exercise

My Hero Academia has ended the first phase of the Provisional Hero License Exam as all of Class 1-A was able to pass, but things are going to be much tougher the second time as the Rescue Exercise phase of the exam begins.

In this phase, Midoriya and the other examinees must save people from various disasters (while being closely judged) and keep them safe until paramedics arrive. It’s full of hazards Midoriya isn’t ready to face.

As the show explains, a major part of being a hero is being a bystander around a disaster area. A proper hero needs to take control of the situation, and use their knowledge and proper safety techniques to quickly get people out of hazardous situations. Midoriya and the others learn the real depth behind this phase of the exam as Class 1-A is awakened to how little they actually understand about being heroes.

When Midoriya and the others come across the first victim (who is a member of an organization of professional people in need of rescue), they learn that there are many complex levels to saving someone. They need to relive the injured both physically and mentally, and that’s when Midoriya realizes his anxiety has been holding him back.

After learning that their way of thinking has been wrong, as Class 1-A has been more focused on the battling villain aspects of being a hero, Class 1-A splits into smaller groups as they slow down and begin working together with the other schools and using their Quirks to the best of their ability.

But even with this progression in points, with Midoriya even getting praise from one of the examiners, things are taken up a notch as the pro hero Gang Orca appears to simulate what it would be like if a villain attacked a disaster area while the heroes are trying to save injured people.

Now Midoriya and the others have to fend off Gang Orca, and even Aizawa notes that the exam is now tougher than ever.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.