My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Film Shares Extended Synopsis

In just over a week, the Fall anime season will be here, and fans will be reunited with My Hero Academia at last. The franchise has kept fans on their toes as they await season four, but that is not all they’re looking forward to this year. This December, My Hero Academia will step out with a brand-new movie, and it seems a new synopsis is out for the feature.

Recently, a translator known as Aitaikimochi hit up fans with the all-new summary of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The film put up an extended synopsis on its official website, and the fan turned the Japanese blurb around for English readers to pick through which can be read here.

As you can imagine, the huge synopsis has lots of new details, and it begins with a surprise revelation. At last, fans know how Shigaraki and the League of Villains will tie into this film. The movie is slated to feature a different antagonist as its main, but it turns out Shigaraki’s group helped put the villain into position to cause chaos.

“Shigaraki and his troupe of villains who seek to destroy hero society are given the task to deliver something under wraps. However, the Pro Heroes catch on to their act and engage in a grueling battle at the scene of the crime which escalates into an intense fight,” the new blurb reads. “While the fight was going on, [that] something as well as their villain allies manage to escape.”

As the synopsis continues, fans are told once more about Class 1-A and their trip to an island training retreat. The students are tasked with training harder than ever before now that All Might is out of commission, but the synopsis makes it clear their time on Nabu Island will not go smoothly.

“The calm is soon disturbed as villains raid the island of Nabu. They proceed to destroy all of the island’s facilities with the leader of the villains going by the name Nine,” the passage reads.

This December, fans will get to find out whether Class 1-A can take down this threat, and they’re eager to learn how Nine is connected to the League of Villains. Until then, fans will be able to enjoy season four of My Hero Academia as the show is slated to return in early October.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.