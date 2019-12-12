My Hero Academia Heroes Rising Director Talks Series Finale Link

The second feature length film of the My Hero Academia franchise isn’t just important for being the next outing in the film series of the popular anime, but its connection to the original finale of the property overall. As Heroes Rising was originally thought of by Kohei Horikoshi as a desired ending for the series overall, it is definitely important to see exactly what happens to Midoriya and the rest of his classmates as they take on the villainous “heir apparent” to All For One in Nine. Now, the director of the upcoming blockbuster has revealed new details about how the film lines up with the original ending for the series.

Twitter User AitaiKiMochi shared the translated interview with Heroes Rising director, Nagasaki Kenji, as they broke down just how the original final battle would be incorporated into the film and the creator’s reaction to elements from said finale being incorporated into the second movie:

In the interview, Kenji breaks down just how Horikoshi had felt when they asked to incorporate elements from the final battle, with the creator giving his full support to the film makers as well as touting that even though this particular fight would be used, he would just create an even better one when it came to the finale of My Hero Academia proper.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently slated for a release in Japan on December 20th, but unfortunately there is no confirmation of an English language release as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”