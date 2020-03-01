My Hero Academia Star Justin Briner Teases Heroes Rising’s Manga Easter Eggs

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was once a concept series creator Kohei Horikoshi had for the official ending to the series. In order to bring that concept to life, the film takes place at a much later point in the series than where the anime is currently. While being up to date with the current events of the manga is not entirely necessary to enjoy the film, nor will any major upcoming story events be spoiled for fans of the anime, there are a few things that fans of the manga will enjoy just a bit more as we see them animated for the first time.

In fact, the stars of the film loved seeing these extra manga Easter Eggs popping up in Heroes Rising too. Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters, Justin Briner (the voice behind Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia‘s English dub) opened up about his thoughts on these extra manga goodies and teased some of the hidden details some fans might notice.

Briner began by noting how fans have been waiting for some of these characters to come to life in the anime, “I read the manga, so a lot of these characters are pretty familiar to me and I know that they’ve been, the audience has been very, very vocal and passionate about wanting to see these characters finally get their due.”

In fact, he noted how those who notice these extra details may get just a little more of a kick from seeing these elements animated, “I think it’s going to be great for people who would maybe have done a little extra homework, you’ll be able to point out some cool little cameos and get a little extra insight to these characters that you may know…I think that it’s just really cool. It’s a nice little nod to audience members who have taken the time to really invest themselves in this story.”

For those fans worried about major spoilers, you can head into My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising just fine. As Briner mentions there are a few little details that might come as a surprise, but the context for each of these reveals is never mentioned. So there’s still plenty of surprise for fans who want to see all of these future stories play out in future seasons of the anime!

