Upcoming My Hero Academia Film Reveals New Villain Details

My Hero Academia will soon be releasing its second big film effort later this year in Japan, and more details about the plot of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising are starting to come to light as we get closer to its December release. While the villainous threats of the new film are still largely being kept a mystery, we are getting various little tidbits about what to expect. Not only have some of the voices behind the new villains been revealed, but the official website for the new film has alluded to new villain groups and more.

Thanks to translations from @aitaikimochi on Twitter, we now have a better idea of what the mysterious new villain Nine will be up to in the new film. Unlike the previous villain who worked alongside some random criminals, Nine will be working with other powerful foes and definitely amping up the danger factor.

New character descriptions for the Boku No Hero Academia HEROES RISING movie villains have been released! Here are the profiles for villain Nine (voiced by Inoue Yoshio) and Slice (voiced by Mio Omada). pic.twitter.com/FPF6cYlhos — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) September 26, 2019

Nine is described as such, “A mysterious villain that goes by the name ‘Nine’ who follows the same path as Shiragaki and the others. His origin as well as the ties he has with Shigaraki and the other villains are unknown. In order to fulfill his ‘ideals,’ his goal lies in the island of Nabu, where he plans his attack.”

While this description doesn’t reveal quite what Nine is after, it does reveal that he has some tie to Shigaraki as he’s chasing after the same villainous goals of the League of Villains. He won’t be acting alone, either, as one of his partners has been given a description as well. Named Slice, this villain will be wreaking havoc with her hair, “A villain who accompanies Nine. She was betrayed by other humans in the past, and she trusts no one; however, she agrees with Nine’s ideals. Her quirk allows her to use her hair as a knife or weapon.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.