New My Hero Academia Poster Reveals One Pro Hero’s First Anime Design

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be hitting theaters in Japan this Winter as part of a major anime return for the franchise after spending some time away, and like the first film, fans will be introduced to a powerful new villain. But unlike the first film, this new villain will be accompanied by powerful villainous allies. This is going to take more of a team effort to fight them off, and it was recently revealed that the film will be recruiting a popular pro hero introduced later in the manga. Meaning, Heroes Rising gave fans the first look at Hawks’ anime look.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising recently showed off an intense new poster for the upcoming film, and it surprisingly included the pro hero Hawks in a prominent position. But seeing him next to the villains certainly is interesting indeed.

Some trivia about the new BNHA Heroes Rising movie poster:

-New villains Nine, Slice, Werewolf guy, and Ninja character are all created and designed by Horikoshi

-Nine had a short cameo in the manga recently

Without giving too much away for those who have not been keeping up with the manga, Hawks is a high ranking pro hero who makes his introduction in a later arc of the series. With the fourth season of the anime confirmed to be adapting the Shie Hassakai arc of the series upon its premiere in October, there’s a good chance fans will be seeing Hawks in the anime before he makes his movie appearance in December. But there’s also a chance that he could be making his debut in the film before his arrival in the series. Either way, this should be great news for fans of Hawks!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.