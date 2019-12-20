My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Film’s Premiere with Final Sketch

My Hero Academia is capping off its fifth year running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with one of its biggest moments ever. Not only is the anime currently making its way through its fourth season, but the franchise has now released its second big feature film effort in theaters in Japan. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been counting down to the release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising with a series of fun sketches featuring the various members of Class 1-A, and now that the film has released fans have gotten the full sketch.

With the final two sketches leading up to Heroes Rising‘s big premiere in Japan, Horikoshi shared adorable looks at the film’s new characters too with the following statement, “Today’s opening day for the Heroes Rising movie! The movie’s original characters Maholo and Katsuma are so cute! When I watched the movie, I started crying because they were so cute- I don’t even know why! Please watch the movie!”

These special countdown sketches actually combine into one big collage, and @aitaikimochi has helpfully collected them all into one place. Here’s the full spread for Horikoshi’s Heroes Rising sketches:

Here’s Horikoshi’s complete BNHA HEROES RISING movie countdown sketch! Horikoshi also writes “I forgot to draw Satou’s butt! I’m sorry, Satou’s butt…” pic.twitter.com/otCHNk2zEQ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 20, 2019

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is now running in theaters in Japan, and Funimation has confirmed that they will be bringing the film to the United States and Canada in early 2020. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”