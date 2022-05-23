My Hero Academia Creator Shows How to Draw Izuku in New Time-Lapse

✖

The series creator behind My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, is showing fans a close up look at how he draws Izuku Midoriya with a special new time-lapse video celebrating the series! The original manga run for the franchise is now at its most intense stage yet as with the Final Act, it's clear that the series is gearing up for an explosive grand finale. It's gotten fans thinking about just how much Izuku has gone through since it all began, and it goes to show just how far he's come over the course of all the fights against the villains so far.

Izuku has gone through a number of wild kinds of changes over the course of the series so far, and it's likely that he will go through even more before it all comes to an end. It's a far cry from the Izuku we had met at the beginning of the series, so it's certainly eye-opening to see this early design in action again. Even more so when this design is actually what series creator Kohein Horikoshi decided to highlight in a special time-lapse video for Shueisha where the creator clues fans in on his process when bringing Izuku to the pages of the series! You can check out the video below:

The manga is still making its way through the Final Act of the series with its latest chapters, and that means the series is getting closer and closer to whatever ending it has in mind for Izuku and the other heroes. As for the anime, the sixth season of the series is currently in production. Scheduled to hit screens this October as part of the increasingly competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule, the sixth season of the series will dive into the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of the original manga run.

The sixth season will be showing off a full war between the heroes and villains, and it was such a big event that the manga is still in the fallout to this day. Now the anime will be changing forever, and thus it makes for quite an exciting future for both the anime and manga releases.