My Hero Academia Celebrates its Pro Heroes With Stunning Promo

✖

My Hero Academia has been pushing eat of its pro heroes further than ever before, and now it's celebrating each of their efforts during the Final Act with a stunning new promo for the manga. The Final Act has been the most intense phase of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series so far, and it has pit each of the pro heroes against the villains in one final series of conflicts that is only going to get more explosive as the series readies for its grand finale. As the manga continues, it's time for things to heat up for the heroes even further.

As Volume 34 of My Hero Academia gets ready to hit shelves in Japan this Spring, Shueisha has released a stunning new promo to help hype up the volume's chapters. While the volume itself focuses on the chapters featuring Star and Stripe, the promo for the volume instead takes a look back at some of the biggest pro heroes in the series so far. Showcasing major moments for All Might, Endeavor, Hawks and more, the newest promo really shows off how far the manga has come since the heroes first began. You can check it out below:

The Final Act of the manga has been getting ready for the series' grand finale, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed last December that the series would likely end within a year should everything go as planned. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not the creator has been keeping up with this potential schedule, but the creator's special message to fans with the release of Volume 34 seems to suggest that the final moments of the series are drawing nearer than ever.

"I feel like I can finally see the goal in sight," Horikoshi began in the message shared with Volume 34's release. "It's a rather strange feeling getting to this point. In the past, I would just be drawing without a single care [for the future], but now I wonder just how many more times can I draw these characters? Change is scary as you grow older. Well, I really shouldn't dwell on that! Until next volume then!"

What do you think? How are you liking My Hero Academia's Final Act so far? How do you like this newest promo for the manga's release? Who is your favorite pro hero in the series right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!