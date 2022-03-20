My Hero Academia Shares Official Look at Izuku’s New Costume

My Hero Academia has revealed a closer look at the colors for Izuku Midoriya’s newest hero costume! Izuku has gone through a fair bit of trouble ever since the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series had begun. It all kicked off with one major makeover right from the jump as Izuku went on a brief stint as a vigilante hero trying to take down as many villains as he could alone. This process changed him both inside and out, and there was no better reflection of that change than how much his hero costume had morphed as a result.

Deku’s original hero gear had been throughly damaged and dirtied to the point where he could move forward with most of it. With a change in his perspective leading into the final war against the villains, Izuku ended up having one final change in gear as well. Keeping the pieces of the tattered costume he could after all that happened while making up for it with some new pieces of equipment, Izuku now has a brand new costume for the Final War. With the cover for the newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, you can check out how this new costume is supposed to look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia has kicked off a new phase of the Final Act as the final battle between the heroes and villains, and there will probably be many more changes to the young hero before it’s all over. The heroes and villains are putting everything they have to taking down one another and now Izuku has even more riding on his shoulders than ever before. It’s going to be a lot easier said than done to win the final conflict in the series as Izuku already has found himself in some wild new complications.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi previously revealed that if all goes as planned then the series should end within a year’s time. By the looks of each new chapter that’s definitely looking to be the case, but we’ll see as the series continues with new efforts. But what do you think? How do you like Izuku’s new costume for the final phase of the series? What do you hope to see from him before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!