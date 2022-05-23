My Hero Academia Season 6 Poster Showcases Its Top Heroes

✖

My Hero Academia has all eyes on its manga right now, but it won't be long before the anime pulls into the spotlight. After all, the series is slated to drop its sixth season later this year. And now, we have been given a new look at the season by way of a new visual.

The artwork went live just recently thanks to the official My Hero Academia page on Twitter. It was there the show's official website updated its key art in light of season six. And of course, the piece shows off our top heroes.

As you can see above, the artwork puts Izuku in the center while One For All crackles around him. The visual's lefthand side nods to Shoto Todoroki as well as Tenya Iida. Izuku also has friends to his right, so fans can find Katsuki Bakugo and Uraraka Ochaco hanging to the side.

As you can see, this new visual is simple, but it serves the anime's website well. The main heroes of Class 1-A can be seen in action, after all. If a sixth member were to be added, My Hero Academia might consider roping Eraserhead into the foray. But if the teacher is busy, well – Kirishima would make an excellent substitute!

At this time, My Hero Academia is keeping any further looks at season six under wraps. The anime is slated to return to the air this fall. So as the summer season nears, fans can expect more updates on My Hero Academia ahead of its big comeback.

What do you think of this new season six visual? Are you excited for My Hero Academia to return to television? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.