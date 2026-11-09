My Hero Academia Is Getting Its Most Surprising Debut Yet With Cartoon Network

My Hero Academia is gearing up for one of its most surprising debuts yet as it’s set to start its broadcast with Cartoon Network Japan, and that’s likely going to be a wild home for it going forward. My Hero Academia is now in the midst of celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original TV anime debut, and that means there are all sorts of new projects that fans have seen throughout the year thus far. And that’s even more impressive given that the anime actually ended last year.

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Cartoon Network Japan has announced that they will now be airing episodes of My Hero Academia‘s anime, and that’s made for a wild debut for the TV anime series. It’s outside of the realm of the usual Cartoon Network offerings, and that’s even more true considering that it was only available on the late night Toonami block when it was airing on cable in the United States. You can check out the special promo celebrating My Hero Academia‘s Cartoon Network debut below.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

As My Hero Academia celebrates the anime’s 10th anniversary, it still has a few plans in place for the franchise’s future for the coming months. The anime might have ended its run last year, but the franchise returned for some new releases through the Spring and Summer months. This included a brand new epilogue episode taking place after the end of the TV series, and a new short that took place even further than that. But there’s still a few more events fans can look forward to coming in the new few months.

My Hero Academia Ultra Expo has been announced as a special new event meant to cap off the 10th anniversary celebration. Taking place in Japan next Spring, this new event will gather members of the TV anime’s voice cast as they celebrate how far it’s all come in the past decade. With this new event, fans are hoping something more for the future is announced too as it still seems like there’s one final story that could be told with Deku and the others exploring their future as pro heroes only briefly seen in the TV anime’s original finale.

My Hero Academia Needs One Final Movie to Really End

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia ended its story with a look at how Izuku Midoriya and the other pro heroes looked in the future, and fans are still hoping to see more from it someday. Given the franchise’s past of releasing new feature films in between each new season of the TV series, there was a glaring absence of a potential final movie project with an original story before the finale. But with the TV series now over, there’s a clear runway for the franchise to come back with one final movie project exploring a final original story.

Deku and the others are active as pro heroes in the future, and it really seems like that would be fertile ground to explore with a potential story with one final villain or some kind of event that would help fans say a proper goodbye to it all. But if this really is the end of the long running anime franchise, ten years is nothing to scoff at. Do you want to see My Hero Academia continue with more? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!