My Hero Academia Creator Shares Final Goodbye After Anime Finale Timeskip

My Hero Academia‘s creator is saying one final goodbye to the anime now that it has officially come to an end with one final short. My Hero Academia is continuing through the 10th anniversary celebration of the anime’s original debut, and fans have gotten to see the anime return with a couple of fun new projects over the last few months. These new anime releases have continued the story beyond the final episode’s release last year, and have been further exploring the time skip with Deku and the other heroes now adults.

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My Hero Academia returned to Crunchyroll this past weekend with a brand new anime short that adapted the final bits of material from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga release. This short reveals more of Deku’s life as a pro hero through Eri’s eyes, and serves as a final epilogue for everything that happened. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to celebrate the grand finale with one final piece of art saying goodbye to the anime too, and you can check it out below.

How Does My Hero Academia End?

Courtesy of Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” is a brand new short that adapts the final few pages of story that Horikoshi had crafted for the My Hero Academia Ultra Age artbook that had released following the end of the manga’s original run. It takes place both after the events of the main series, but also after the events of the special epilogue episode that aired earlier this Spring that revealed what kind of pro hero life that Deku wanted to pursue moving forward. And this final epilogue really is the end of the story overall.

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” follows an older Eri as she’s just starting out on her own career path in pursuing music (after being inspired by the Music Festival way back when) with an older Deku and the others look on. It’s revealed that Deku has become a respected pro hero around Japan as everyone recognizes how much he had sacrificed for the world during the war against All For One, and has even been officially named the “One for All Hero” as a way to cement his legacy for the future.

Does My Hero Academia Have a Good Ending?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

There has been a lot of debate surrounding My Hero Academia‘s finale ever since the TV anime ended its final season last year. It was the same amount of debate that surrounded the series back when it wrapped up its run in Shonen Jump, and that debate was ultimately alleviated a bit by the fact that Horikoshi returned for two more epilogue manga releases after that finale. But while these extra stories showed more of Deku’s future, fans can’t decide whether or not it’s a good one for Deku.

My Hero Academia opened with the idea of Deku eventually becoming the world’s greatest hero, but it ended with the reveal that this wasn’t exactly the case as all of the heroes of his generation would rise to the occasion and usher in a new era of heroism. Deku helped to change the world for the better, and that’s a clear sign that his actions were not in vain. While the anime is over, maybe we’ll see more someday. But for now, check out My Hero Academia’s entire anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.