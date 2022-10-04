My Hero Academia Unleashes Izuku's Strongest Quirk Yet

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 368 to follow! My Hero Academia has finally kicked the final war between the heroes and villains into high gear as Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki are now starting what could be their final confrontation! With the war between the two sides reaching a new phase, Izuku finally was able to work his way into the floating U.A. Academy battlefield. The heroes had been struggling against Shigaraki, and now that Izuku is face to face with the villain, he wants to end things as fast as possible to avoid any further bloodshed.

When heading into the fight, the Second User teased that his quirk would be almost so strong that Izuku really only had a single use with it. Needing to only unleash the quirk when absolutely necessary, there was a question as to what this final One For All power could be. With the newest chapter finally seeing Izuku take on Shigaraki, we finally got a chance to see the Second User's quirk in action. Like the others it's not the most remarkable, but it's already turned out to be Izuku's strongest yet.

#MyHeroAcademia #MHASpoilers #MHA368

-

-

-

-

-

Deku finally used the second user’s quirk! It’s called “Transmission” and it “changes a target’s speed when touched.” Looks like Deku’s version comes out in consecutive punches! pic.twitter.com/B0ZDAZCLoR — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 4, 2022

Chapter 368 of My Hero Academia picks up immediately after Izuku meets Shigaraki face to face and he starts off with the new plans of attack he developed with the other users. Using all of their powers in tandem to produce new types of attacks, he sets up Shigaraki for his final move. The Second User urges Izuku to use his quirk as he needs to end the fight in under five minutes or it's going to be the end of the war for the heroes overall. It's then revealed that this quirk is named "Transmission" and it changes a target's speed when touched.

It's not the wildest quirk, but within One For All and building up over all these decades, the quirk has changed. It's sped Izuku up to wild new levels as with each punch he lands on the villain, Shigaraki begins to move faster and faster. Izuku himself is speeding up to land each new punches (which even seem to be moving faster than the speed of sound), and the final blow as the chapter comes to an end is his strongest one yet.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not it will work. How do you feel about seeing the Second User's quirk in action? Do you think this will be enough to defeat Shigaraki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!