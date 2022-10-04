My Hero Academia Debuts the Second One For All User's Quirk

Ever since My Hero Academia got started, fans have been desperate to unlock One For All and its secrets. The mysterious power brought All Might to life, and of course, it has spent years building up Izuku Midoriya. When it was revealed the boy would unlock more quirks with One For All, fans were eager to discover what they would be, but one has eluded netizens for a long time. But at last, fans have learned what quirk the second user of One For All is bringing to the table.

The secret was finally revealed this week as My Hero Academia continues its run through its final act. The war for world peace and hero society as a whole is well underway thanks to Shigaraki. At last, Izuku has made it back to the man, and All For One is desperate to take back One For All. This was what everyone expected, and Izuku came prepared as he saved the second user's quirk to fight.

According to the second user, his quirk is called Transmission, and it hits hard. The power allows its user to change the speed of an object they touch, so you can imagine what sort of power it would give a Detroit Smash. After being entangled with One For All, Transmission has become insanely strong, but there is a drawback. The second user warns this quirk will take a lot out of Izuku, so he will need to end his fight with Shigaraki in under ten minutes.

As you can imagine, Transmission suits Izuku's fighting style, and it complements the other quirks stored within One For All. The boy unlocked Blackwhip first, and since then, other powers like Float and Danger Sense have become inseparable from Izuku. Smokescreen and Fa Jin have only made Izuku stronger since their debut, and now, Transmission has completed the arsenal. The question is whether or not they're strong enough to defeat Shigaraki and All For One at their strongest.

What do you think about this final addition to One For All? Did you see this quirk coming or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.