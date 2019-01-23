‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals How Izuku Can Access New Powers

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc may have seen more of a focus on characters other than Midoriya, but the latest few chapters have finally capitalized on a major tease early on in an explosive way.

Not only was the true power of One For All revealed, but Midoriya suddenly has access to far more power than he ever thought at first.

One For All was previously revealed to be a quirk that gathered the power of every user before, but in Chapter 213 of the series this was revealed to be quite literal as Midoriya not only gets a boost of strength and speed through the quirk, but the various quirks from the other One For All vestiges. When the “Hellboy” hero appears in Midoriya’s mind, he confirms that the spirits of the previous owners are within One For All.

The black electricity exploding out of Midoriya is actually this Vestiges quirk named “Blackwhip.” The quirk factors of each of the previous vestiges have been gathering in One For All inside a tiny core in the heart of One For All. That core has since expanded and beginning to grow even further.

It turns out that this quirk manifested because Midoriya felt the desire to capture someone. It seems each of these quirks in One For All, six in total, are going to be unlocked as long as Midoriya desires them. The “Hellboy” hero who still remains unnamed mentioned that Midoriya can use these powers by tapping into anger. Though he’ll still need to control his heart.

With One For All pushing past the point of the “Singularity,” now Midoriya is going to be able to use the other six quirks dwelling within One For All as long as he taps into a desire that coincides with each of those quirks. It’s easier said than done, however, as Midoriya not only has no idea who the other Vestiges are, but has no idea what their quirks are or how to use them. It’ll be like he’s training from the beginning six times in a row.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.