My Hero Academia Shares Izuku and Ochaco’s Cutest Moment Yet

My Hero Academia shared Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka’s cutest moment in the anime yet with Season 5’s big finale! After kicking off earlier this Spring, the anime had wrapped its fifth year with its newest episode. There might already be a sixth season currently in production, but it’s going to be quite a while before we finally get to see this new season in action. Meanwhile, there are plenty of major teases left with the final episode of the fifth season that lay the groundwork for some pretty big events coming in the series’ future.

The fifth season not only revealed how both the hero and villain sides of the conflict were growing in significant ways, and for the heroes, this was no better evident than with Izuku and Ochaco. Izuku might have gotten most of the focus thanks to suddenly unlocking a new quirk within One For All, but Ochaco surprisingly took the center stage with some major character moments of her own as a result. The Season 5 finale reunites the two of them after their respective character journeys for the season, and their reunion resulted in their cutest moment in the series yet with the two of them thanking one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1441734513017561093?s=20

The Season 5 finale brings all of the young heroes back to school following their work studies, and Izuku wanted to apologize to his teammates during the Joint Training exercise for all of the trouble he caused with Blackwhip. He tells Ochaco how he can use Blackwhip much better now and thanks her for her quick save back then, but Ochaco kinds of laughs it off. She tells him that the experience helped her make herself stronger through her own upgrades, so now the two of them are basically square as both of them have managed to improve through all of that.

We had seen before how she decided to upgrade her hero costume with a set of wires that now shoot out of her gauntlets, and Izuku was surprised to see them as well. She confirms to Izuku that they were inspired partly by the Blackwhip ability (and Sero’s tape), so now the two of them are on their respective paths that continue to parallel one another. This results in a fist bump between the two of them, and it’s probably the closest that the two have been in the anime yet.

Given what’s to come in the next season, this closeness is going to be more important than ever. But what did you think of this Izuku and Ochaco scene? What did you think of Season 5’s finale overall? What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!