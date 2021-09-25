My Hero Academia Season 6 Announced

My Hero Academia has announced a sixth season of the anime is now in the works! The fifth season of the anime series kicked off earlier this Spring, and finally brought its 25 episode run to an end with its newest episode at the tail end of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. There have been some major changes over the course of the season as we have seen both the heroes and villains grow in some notable ways, and thankfully these changes will pick up with the next season of the series as the anime continues with a new wave of episodes.

My Hero Academia has announced that a sixth season of the anime is now in production following the fifth season finale, and unfortunately there is very little concrete information about its potential release. There’s quite a bit for fans to look forward to, however, as the final episode of Season 5 sets the stage for the biggest arc of the anime to date. Because while the fifth season took on some pretty intense moments in My Villain Academia, they pale in comparison to what is coming next from the adaptation in the “Paranormal Liberation War.” Check out the announcement in the video above!

Season 5 of the series might have flipped around the order of its arcs and ended with the villain heavy My Villain Academia arc, but its events properly also set up the next major conflict to come. As teased by the final episode, there’s a major war looming ahead as the Paranormal Liberation Front prepares for their first real move under their new commander, Tomura Shigaraki. And as we have seen from this new Shigaraki, he’s going to be a much more dangerous opponent than ever.

As for Izuku Midoriya, he’s beginning to unlock the powers and secrets still lingering within One For All. After harnessing his Blackwhip in the work study with Endeavor, the next major goal is figuring out what other quirks are still lurking within One For All and mastering them as much as possible before the villains make their move. This next major arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is the biggest in the series yet, and the manga is still dealing with the fallout as of this writing.

There’s no telling just how the anime will be bringing it to life, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that Season 6 is already on the way! But what do you think? How did you like Season 5? Are you excited to see what’s to come from Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!