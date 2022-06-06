My Hero Academia Showcases Jiro's True Strength

✖

My Hero Academia has done a pretty good job of giving each of its key main and supporting characters a true moment to shine – and now it's Kyoka Jiro's turn! The Final War Arc has been a ticking clock race for My Hero Academia to bring all of its many storylines and character arcs into some kind of brilliant convergence – and Jiro's story certainly just did that! The last time My Hero Academia put Jiro in the spotlight, it was a rockstar at her school festival – well, that's a far cry from being on a battlefield facing the demon lord himself, All For One, like she is now!

(WARNING: My Hero Academia Chapter 355 SPOILERS Follow!)

The strategy for the final war is one of divide and conquer: the heroes have split into specialized teams designed to counter some of the biggest villain threats. In that sense, a lot of My Hero Academia fans were especially (surprised? Curious?) to see that Jiro and Fumikage Tokoyami were sent in as a support team to take down All For One!

In Chapter 354, Tokoyami and Jiro combined powers of flight and soundwaves to pull a last-second save before No. 2 hero Hawks was annihilated by All For One. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia takes Jiro's flex even further: she and Tokoyami go toe-to-toe with All For One in battle – and these two Class 1-A students definitely get baptized into pro hero work!

Jiro nearly falters at first when facing the greatest of all villains – and All For One senses her fear. From there, the evil overlord unleashes a brutal barrage of attacks with his array of powers, blowing holes through Hawks and blowing one side of Jiro's face – including her left ear – clean off her head!

This makes Jiro just the latest hero to be crippled in these final two wars with the League of Villains and All For One – a badge of honor she she will share with Hawks, Aizawa, even All Might himself. Before facing that future, though, Jiro makes her mark on history: despite her injuries she still unleashes her ultimate attack: "Heartbeart Surround: Legato".

The soundwave funnel doesn't seem to do any physical damage to All For One – but that's where MHA creator Kohei Horikoshi brings Jiro's story around in a beautiful full-circle. At the school festival, Jiro's voice and powers moved the entire crowd and competing classes to rock with Class 1-A; her ultimate attack against All For One awakens the lingering wills of quirks within AFO – and the "ghosts" of those quirks literally hold the villain back from accessing his powers!

No one likely had Jiro as the 'quirk-whisperer' on their MHA bingo card, but it is an awesome moment that gives her character real impact – literally and figuratively.

My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is happening in the manga, which is free online.