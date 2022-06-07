My Hero Academia Hits All For One With Sudden Weakness

✖

My Hero Academia surprised with a sudden weakness in All For One's power in the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains continues with the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and after seeing an update on the rest of the battlefields, the main focus has shifted to the fight against All For One. Although it had begun as a fight with just Endeavor and Hawks alone given the villain's terrible power, things quickly changed in the previous chapter when some Class 1-A students go involved into the mix of the action.

The previous chapter of the series kicked off the fight against All For One in full, and much like the start of the fight against Tomura Shigaraki seen in the previous chapters, All For One's power is a lot easier said to deal with than actually done. After dealing some pretty hefty blows to both the major heroes, the two of them were saved by Kyoka Jiro and Fumikage Tokoyami but the fight was far from over. Luckily, some hiccups to All For One's power seem to be kicking in and surprising even the villain himself.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 355 of My Hero Academia picks up right after Jiro and Tokoyami save Hawks from taking a deadly blow, but unfortunately the villain is now focusing all of his attention on the young duo. The two of them are then struck by All For One's combined powers, but refuse to back down from the effort. When All For One tries to launch a follow up attack, he soon finds that the vestiges of those quirks he had stolen rebelling against him and holding back the use of his powers as if the quirks' wills themselves are activating in protest.

He notes that it's something that even the New Order quirk wasn't able to do (where it had outright destroyed the quirks within Shigaraki's body rather than making them fight back), and it's clearly different here as his quirks are refusing to activate. He posits that they seem to be reacting to Jiro and Tokoyami's wills to fight, and it opens him enough to provide Hawks time to make some actual damage to All For One's equipment.

