My Hero Academia Deals Out One Student's Shocking Injury

My Hero Academia is raising the stakes these days thanks to its manga's final act. The war for Japan is in its first stage, after all. All For One and Shigaraki are desperate to take out hero society once and for all. And this week, one student earned a gnarly injury in the pursuit of showing up One For All's foe.

The moment in question came to light in My Hero Academia chapter 355. It was there fans watched as Endeavor struggled to regain his footing while Hawks and All For One continued to fight. It didn't take long for Tokoyami to offer aerial support with Jiro's help, and Headphone Jack became the villain's top target easily enough.

Gotta say that all for one has been pretty fucking cool these last few chapters. I really like that he’s just being a total asshole and talking mad shit about everyone. Also Jiro rip to one of her ear jacks pic.twitter.com/zFvUXLOiHS — Jastion (@Claywh0re) June 5, 2022

Though the heroes manage to avoid most of All For One's attacks, Jiro does get hit by a pinpoint blow. All For One might have been going for the neck, but he missed if so and instead hit Jiro in the ear. It seems All For One's attack ripped away the girl's left earlobe if not entire ear, so her quirk has been cut in half essentially.

However, Jiro doesn't let the attack stop her. She still manages to throw All For One off his game and even inspires his sentient quirk to work against him. Clearly, Jiro isn't the extra All For One told her she was. And hopefully, her ear can be repaired once this war is said and done.

