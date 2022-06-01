My Hero Academia Sends Hawks on a Terrifying Mission

My Hero Academia is raising the stakes by getting ready for one pro hero’s suicide mission with the newest chapter of the series! As the final war between the heroes and the villains reaches a new phase, it’s time for the rest of the conflicts around the war to kick into high gear. With the previous chapter giving the heroes the first major victory in the fight, the focus has shifted to Endeavor and Hawks as they attempt to take down All For One. But as the previous chapter also teased, it’s going to be the toughest fight for the duo yet.

With the fight between All For One against Endeavor and Hawks kicking into full, the pro heroes are quickly realizing just how deadly of a villain he really is. He’s begun to try and dig deep into Endeavor and highlight all of his flaws in order to exploit them much like he used to with All Might, and as Hawks sees the fight go down it becomes clear that he more cares about Endeavor’s survival in this fight as he knows the number one hero is likely the only one who can truly take down All For One.

Chapter 354 of My Hero Academia fully begins the fight against All For One, and it’s revealed that Hawks and Endeavor’s main goal from the beginning is to target the villain’s breathing device as it’s his one real opening. Wanting to limit how many quirks All For One could potentially steal, the initial plan was for Endeavor and Hawks to face off against them alone. But as the fight starts, one thing that starts to stand out is how Hawks is approaching the fight as he’s more of a support for Endeavor.

With the idea that Endeavor’s Prominence Burn could damage All for One’s breathing apparatus, Hawks is also there to support him physically and mentally. He’s aware of Endeavor’s flaws possibly more than anyone outside of the Todoroki family, and thus it’s increasingly seeming like his main goal is making sure Endeavor succeeds. As the chapter comes to an end and Hawks feels like he’s going to take a major goal, his last thoughts are of making sure Endeavor survives instead.

Thankfully he's saved at the last moment, but it's clear that we have to keep an eye on how Hawks throws himself at All For One as the series continues. What do you think? How do you feel about Hawks' tactics with Endeavor right now? Do you think he might have to sacrifice himself to defeat All For One?