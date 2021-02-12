John Cena Shares More Love For My Hero Academia With "Stone Cold Shoto"

✖

John Cena, the World Wrestling Entertainment superstar turned Hollywood actor, has been in the news a lot lately following an Easter Egg on the new poster for the third film of My Hero Academia, and now, the professional wrestler is reveling in the popular Shonen franchise by sharing a new take on the fire and ice hero of Shoto Todoroki. Though Cena has yet to be a part of the franchise that made UA Academy a household name among anime fans, it certainly seems that he's leaning toward lending his talents to the adventures of Class 1-A.

For those who might not know, Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the most legendary professional wrestlers in the history of the WWE, who came to the ring usually pounding beers and hurling obscenities while delivering "Stone Cold Stunners" to his opponents. Though this crass personality doesn't have much in common with Shoto Todoroki, who is far more quiet and stalwart than the wrestler he is fused with in John Cena's Instagram post, it is still hilarious to see the worlds of My Hero Academia and World Wrestling Entertainment fuse in such unexpected ways.

John Cena shared this hilarious fusion mock-up that imagines the son of Endeavor being given a "Stone Cold" makeover, proving to fans that the professional wrestler is all in when it comes to his fascination with My Hero Academia and the students of Class 1-A at UA Academy:

View this post on Instagram

The fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime is set to arrive later this spring, seeing the students of Class 1-A facing off against their rivals in Class 1-B. Rest assured, there will be plenty of opportunities in this new arc for Shoto Todoroki to show off his stuff, with last season finally giving him, and Bakugo, the opportunity to earn their Provisional Hero Licenses. In the pages of the manga, Todoroki is going through an exceptionally rough period as the conclusion of the War Arc has reverberated throughout the world of UA Academy and things definitely will never be the same.

What do you think of John Cena's apparent growing love of My Hero Academia? Do you think we'll see the WWE Superstar eventually join the franchise in some way? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.