My Hero Academia: John Cena Joins the Hit Series with This Spot-On Artwork

John Cena has crossed over with the world of anime in recent days following a discovery that My Hero Academia's third film had promotional material that had Deku making a familiar gesture with one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, and fans are taking the opportunity to imagine what the superstar would look like as a member of UA Academy! Though there currently are no plans for Cena to join the anime universe, it's clear that the wrestler has caught wind of the My Hero Academia poster that pulled a move from his wrestling history!

My Hero Academia's third film hasn't revealed any major details about the overall plot or the threat that the "Three Musketeers" will be facing off against, but it's clear that Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki will be getting some serious upgrades as the promotional materials have shown these three students wearing new suits. With the fifth anime season set to arrive later this spring and the manga currently covering the events following the cataclysmic saga known as the War Arc, there is plenty of groundswell for the adventures of Class 1-A and John Cena would make for a welcome addition to the franchise as a voice actor if he chose to become an anime hero.

Twitter Artists took the opportunity to imagine what John Cena would look like as a hero within the UA Academy universe, as well as one of the predecessors that held the power of One For All prior to Deku and All Might that has been one of the biggest Quirks in the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi:

OMG GUYS I THINK I FIGURED IT OUT ????? pic.twitter.com/baodyyhIlN — delia 💌 | JOHN CENA’S #1 FAN (@lgbtizuku) February 9, 2021

The fifth season of My Hero Academia is going to focus on the heroes of Class 1-A battling against their rivals at UA Academy, Class 1-B, during a training exercise that is sure to improve the young heroes' overall Quirks while also giving them a serious challenge in their development as aspiring heroes.

What do you think of this crossover art that imagines the WWE Superstar in the world of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!