My Hero Academia Poster Goes Viral Over Secret John Cena Homage

My Hero Academia is set to release its third feature-length film in the summer of this year, hinting that Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki will be getting suit upgrades, but one fan has noticed that Midoriya has taken a page from the WWE superstar turned actor in John Cena. With the film's tagline of "He Will Meet The Three Musketeers", fans are already debating what the next movie will hold in store for the students of Class 1-A within UA Academy, with this year promising to put them through hard times in both the television series and the manga!

The previous film in the My Hero Academia franchise, Two Heroes, followed Izuku and his fellow students of Class 1-A protecting an island and its residents from the self-appointed heir apparent of All For One, the young villain Nine. Though the battle nearly saw Deku die and transfer the power of One For All to Bakugo, the young heroes were able to ultimately defeat Nine and take a major step in their journey to become professional crime fighters. With the third movie yet to unveil its name to the world, the details of its plot are still a mystery though it's clear that at least three of the main heroes will be getting a serious upgrade to face an unknown threat.

Twitter User Fountain Deku shared this hilarious catch that has us believing that Deku is throwing up John Cena's patented "You Can't See Me" hand wave as he preps for a big new adventure alongside his fellow aspiring heroes in Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki:

WAIT A MINUTE........ pic.twitter.com/UM8ycdNufr — alana ♡ BNHA 300 SPOILERS (@fountaindeku) February 6, 2021

John Cena has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment following his match against the Fiend during last year's Wrestlemania, though it's understandable considering the fact that he's been added as the newest member of the Fast and Furious franchise in the next upcoming installment. Though we doubt we'll see Cena do any voice work in the anime franchise of My Hero Academia, the heroes of UA Academy have plenty of heroes to help them in their battles against All For One and the League of Villains!

