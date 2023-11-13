My Hero Academia Reveals the Name of One For All's Second User

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, and the newest chapter of the series has finally revealed the name of One For All's mysterious Second User! There have been plenty of mysteries surrounding One For All, and that includes the users themselves as the early ones are still very much left unexplored. All we know about the second and third users was how they were caught within All For One's prime, but it seems that the Second User was a much bigger thorn in All For One's side than previously expected.

The previous chapters of My Hero Academia saw Katsuki Bakugo entering the fray after bringing himself back to life, and with it was able to save All Might from being killed at the hands of All For One. It was here that the villain starting to see the Second User within Bakugo's face, and was getting agitated fighting the explosive hero. As Bakugo forces him to confront more of this past, All For One has a flashback that ultimately reveals the Second User's last name, Kudo.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Who Is One For All's Second User?

My Hero Academia Chapter 406 picks up shortly after Bakugo begins fighting All For One, and the villain is trying to instead take control of Shigaraki's body rather than facing the explosive young hero. Despite All For One trying to write off Bakugo's efforts as nothing special, Bakugo's still catching the villain by surprise. It gets to such a point that the villain is thrown off of his game entirely, and All For One starts to wonder why Bakugo's starting to bother him so much.

All For One realizes that it's because Bakugo has a resemblance to the Second User, and he has such a hatred for this fighter than it's all coming back up in this fight with Bakugo. All For One explains that this is the one he "hates above all others" and blurts out, "You're to blame for it all, Kudo!" While Bakugo has no idea why All For One called him Kudo, it's clear that the Second User is much more important to the past than expected as the first one Yoichi had passed on his power to...beginning All For One's grand chase for One For All.

