My Hero Academia Reveals the Secret Behind Bakugo's New Power

My Hero Academia's manga is now kickstarting Katsuki Bakugo's final fight in the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed the secret behind his new level of power! Bakugo finally returned to the scene of the action over a year of missing the manga's chapters after seemingly dying at Tomura Shigaraki's hands. Now that he's officially joined the fight in full, he's now in a fight with All For One and pushing himself beyond his limit. But as Bakugo shows off more of his power, he's tapping into a new level of his quirk.

Bakugo already previously started to show off his Quirk Evolution before he took a fatal blow, but ever since he's come back to life Bakugo has showed off a new level to his power. As the fight against All For One continues, Bakugo's starting to tap more into his further evolved power and figuring out how it works. As he pieces it together, it's the pain of everything he's feeling that's making each of his explosions easier to track as he gets the timing down.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: What Is Bakugo's Secret?

My Hero Academia Chapter 406 picks up with Bakugo's fight against All For One, and he's fighting in order to better get a handle of a new "side effect" he's feeling with his power. The more he fights, Bakugo figures out that the trick to getting a handle on his new abilities is the pain he feels. As he feels the pain from each bead of sweat running through his bloodstream (which ultimately helped him come back to life), he nails down their locations and timing and gives him more control over the extra explosions that now come out in battle.

The more he figures out his changing abilities, the more he feels like he can even overtake Izuku Midoriya in a fight. He's even managing to take All For One by surprise and throwing the villain off his game, and every little advantage is going to be a big deal as this is Bakugo's most important fight in the series to date. He likely has the power to back it up.

