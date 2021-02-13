My Hero Academia Teaser Has Fans Clamoring for Kamui Woods' Backstory

✖

One peculiar My Hero Academia teaser now has fans clamoring for Kamui Woods' backstory! When My Hero Academia first began introducing fans to a world full of heroes and villains, series creator Kohei Horikoshi focused on a few notable heroes seen in their day to day life work. This included some of the heroes we got to see a lot more of later in the series such as Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods, but there's still a lot that we do not understand about what makes these other heroes tick because they are not entirely involved with the rest of the series' events.

But as spotted by @afroallura on Twitter, there's a lot more that we can learn about Kamui Woods as a teaser for the hero's backstory has gotten fans clamoring for even more considering how amazing it's supposed to be, "His talents and popularity have sent his stock soaring as a hero. The backstory of his early childhood is a grand and compelling one. He exploded in popularity when his story was made into a documentary. Some claim that he will be the next generation of heroes."

you can’t just say that and NOT drop the backstory... pic.twitter.com/iQXvHPN0yY — jessica rambeau (@afroallura) February 8, 2021

Kamui Woods has been a key hero seen in some of the heroes' biggest raids on the villains' bases over the course of the series, but because he's ancillary to Izuku Midoriya's journey (or is not a teacher just like some of the other heroes we have seen in U.A. Academy) we don't see a lot of this hero outside of these big fights. It's probably impossible to tell every notable hero's origin story and still have a breezy series, but it's harder to ignore with major teases like this.

There are still plenty of opportunities to do so (especially with the also running My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series making time to do this with characters like Shota Aizawa and Midnight), but with the series focusing on just Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki's journeys for the most part there might not be time for everybody. But what do you think? Would you want to see more of Kamui Woods and his past in a future chapter or episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!