‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Pro Hero Rankings

It looks like a shake-up is coming for the My Hero Academia community. At long last, the official rankings of the series’ Pro Heroes has been updated, and fans just met a bunch of heroes who are reeling over the loss of All Might.

So, warning! Spoilers for the latest chapter of My Hero Academia lie below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, Weekly Shonen Jump put up its latest issue of My Hero Academia, and it packed a punch. The chapter confirmed Eri’s fate as well as the latest billboard ranking of the Pro Heroes’ top members. You can check out the top ten list below:

10 – Dragon Hero Ryukyu

9 – Armored Hero Yoroimusha

8 – Washing Hero Wash

7 – Kamui Woods

6 – Shield Hero Crust

5 – Rabbit Hero Miruko

4 – Ninja Hero Edgeshot

3 – Best Jeanist

2 – Winged Hero Hawks

1 – Endeavor

For fans, this gives them official confirmation that Endeavor has successfully overtaken All Might’s spot. The fiery hero did take it on unofficially after the Symbol of Peace was forced into retirement following his second battle with All For One. Now, Endeavor has taken up the mantle by vote, and he’s got a new costume to prove it.

As for the rest of the list, Gang Orca appears to have dropped off the list entirely; The fishy hero was in the tenth spot, but Ryukyu has dropped down to the final spot. Others like Kamui Woods and Edgeshot has also rearranged their positions, and heroes like Miruko and Hawks are about to make a name for themselves with their high rankings. Now, it’s only a matter of time until Izuku begins analyzing each of these heroes’ Quirks, so readers will want to keep an out for his assessment in the coming weeks.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you prepared for this massive My Hero Academia debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!