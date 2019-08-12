My Hero Academia Spin-Off Kicks Off Major Aizawa Arc

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been an interesting spin-off series to watch unfold. Fans were initially drawn to the idea of a series set five years before the events of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga, and loved seeing how characters from the main series like Aizawa, All Might, and even Midnight have shown up on occasion to interact with the new heroes of the spin-off. But the latest chapter definitely surprised by digging into what seems to be a monumental new arc.

Chapter 59 of the series has begun a new arc focused on Aizawa. As it digs into Aizawa’s past at U.A. Academy, it’s already filling in some of the major plot threads previously hinted at by Horikoshi in the main series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 59 sees Midnight talking to Aizawa shortly after she’s taken a position as a teacher at U.A. Academy. Present Mic, who’s been friends with him since U.A., has started recently as well and the two of them are wondering when Aizawa would do the same. After a run in with Koichi leads to the two saving a lost kitten, it’s here that the series flashes back to his time as a student.

The chapter then sees how Present Mic and Aizawa interacted with each other as kids, but most importantly, fans are introduced to an important piece of the canon: Shirakumo. The third friend that Present Mic and Aizawa had alluded to in the main series has arrived in full in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and it seems as if future chapters will be exploring what happened between the three of them.

If you have never heard of this series, now is the best time to jump in! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. But now that the series has begun a complete and important tie into the main series, fans are definitely not going to miss what comes next as it seems like it’s going to reveal more than ever about Aizawa’s mysterious past before becoming hero.

The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”