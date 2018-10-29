‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie In Development At Legendary

It looks like things are about to get PLUS ULTRA at theaters soon, and it will be thanks to a live-action anime adaptation. According to new reports, My Hero Academia is getting a live-action film under Legendary.

So far, details about the film are sparse, but Variety does say the announcement was made earlier today by Legendary. The studio confirmed the project is already in development, and it has a skeleton crew attached so far.

At this time, Legendary will produce the film with Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter overseeing executive duties. Ryosuke Yoritomi will coordinate the film on behalf of Shueisha, the publisher behind My Hero Academia. Toho is slated to distribute the movie in Japan. At this time, no casting or director information has been released.

This is not the first anime-centric title Legendary has picked up. Currently, work is being done on Detective Pikachu at the studio, the first live-action take on Pokemon. The studio is also familiar with kaiju franchises as Legendary is the studio behind Godzilla‘s latest Hollywood comeback. Plus, the studio’s work with Pacific Rim set it up nicely with mecha fanatics.

For those of you unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series has been around for more than four years. The story began as a manga under Weekly Shonen Jump, the publication behind hits such as Naruto and One Piece. My Hero Academia tells the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who lives in a world where Pro Heroes watch over the land as most people are born with unique superpowers called quirks. Unfortunately, Izuku is born without a power, but a chance run-in with the world’s top hero All Might gives him the chance to fulfill his dream of becoming the greatest hero.

