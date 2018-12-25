‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Reveals Bakugo’s Fiery Look

My Hero Academia may be getting a live-action film from Legendary Pictures in the future, but before that happens, the series will be taking its first crack at live-action with a stage play in Japan.

Now that the cast has been fully revealed, some outfits have received better reactions than others. One of the most positive reactions from fans is for how Katsuki Bakugo’s look has made the jump to real life. You can check it out below.

Bakugou’s stage play actor looks legit af, and the costume is 💥👌 pic.twitter.com/zbBhDubHfi — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) December 22, 2018

As many cosplayers have revealed in the past, Bakugo’s costume can work in real life, though it seems a bit cumbersome. But it’s balanced out thanks to casting Ryota Kobayashi in the role, who seems to properly tap into Bakugo’s intensity in this image here. Though it remains to be seen if his performance in the play will be as successful, at least he looks the part.

@aitaikimochii on Twittter also shared a full body shot of the costume, alongside Naoki Tanaka as Kirishima and the two seem to nail the costumes for each of the characters and embody the spirit of them in these first images.

The costumes, the likeliness, A+ casting for Bakugou & Kirishima and all the characters tbh 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/fxgZKmaKON — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) December 22, 2018

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The cast for the play also currently includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Nagato Okui as Mineta, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.