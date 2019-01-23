‘My Hero Academia’ Gives Izuku A New Power

My Hero Academia has done it again. When fans think the series is done laying on the surprise, creator Kohei Horikoshi takes fans for a spin and shakes up everything they know. So, if you thought you already knew everything about Izuku, then you need to think again.

So, be warned! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 213 below! Proceed carefully!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia went live with a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Izuku. The boy has had a rough time lately as his quirk went rogue a couple chapters back. The event forced Shinso and Ochaco to calm the boy down, and it was only then Izuku learned what really was happening.

As it turns out, Izuku has a new quirk to use, and it is all thanks to One For All.

According to the new chapter, the shadowy quirk used by Izuku belongs to a former inheritor of One For All. The vestige of the man powering Izuku appeared before the boy in his psyche, and the buff man explained few things.

“The power you released just now was my quirk,” he explained. “Earlier you were thinking, ‘Grab him’ or ‘Capture him’. You were thinking that, right?”

As Izuku had been thinking of capturing Monoma, the boy agreed.

“The appropriate quirk for that intention is my Black Whip. You’re lucky mine’s the first that came out! It’s a great quirk.”

While Izuku does wield One For All as a collective, the boy seems to have inherited the individual quirks his predecessors wielded in conjunction with One For All. Black Whip is just one of six new powers the young boy has hiding within him, and it would put things real lightly to say Izuku was shocked by the big reveal.

So, are you a fan of the boy’s new power…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.